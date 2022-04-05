Tory Lanez has been found guilty of violating the protective order relating to his case with Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper was handcuffed and remanded to police custody in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday. His bail has been set at $350,000.

According to Rolling Stone Senior Reporter, Nancy Dillon, Judge David Herriford listened to nearly an hour of back and forth about Lanez's posts on social media and decided that some "seem to be clear messages" to Megan.

Dillon took to twitter to share the news, writing, "Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez's tweets and said some 'seem to be clear messages' to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez's release that he's 'not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.' Trial date set for 9/14."



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Dillon continued, explaining that Lanez's lawyer, Shawn Holley, reportedly "argued that Lanez did not provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted that 'Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.'”

On the whole, Lanez is facing charges of felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm relating to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020. Lanez was officially charged with one count of assault in October of that year.

After the shooting, Megan shared texts from Lanez, which she claims implicate him.

On the flip side, Lanez has consistently downplayed the shooting over the last two years.

If convicted, Lanez stands to face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Dillon followed up the initial report with an update from Lanez's lawyer, revealing, "'The DA requested no bail, or in the alternative, $5 million bail, and the court rejected those arguments and increased bail to $350,000. And that bail is being posted now,' Lanez's lawyer Shawn Holley tells Rolling Stone."

Thus it sounds like Tory Lanez will be released soon.

A trial date has been set for September 14.

We'll keep you updated on new developments.