The saga continues. In the latest update from Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing court case, we now know that the Canadian recording artist has reportedly posted his $350,000 bail that was previously increased by $100,000.

Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon was tweeting live from the courtroom as today's session unfolded. "Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case," she shared earlier this afternoon.

"Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order." In another post, she continued, "Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez's tweets and said some 'seem to be clear messages' to Megan. He added [a] new condition to Lanez's release that he's 'not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.' Trial date set for 9/14."

Dillon also shared that the "inconclusive" DNA report that blogs took hold of earlier this year came to be because the 29-year-old didn't contribute his DNA to the analysis.

Not long after, Lanez's lawyer Shawn Holley informed the outlet that "The DA requested no bail, or in the alternative, $5 million bail, and the court rejected those arguments and increased bail to $350,000. And that bail is being posted now."

Holley has also argued that his client "did not provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted that 'Tory Lanez's DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case."

In her most recent update from the courthouse, Dillon wrote, "Bail bondsman just left after posting the new $350,000 amount, an increase from $250,000. Lanez should be released soon. His father still waiting outside [the] courtroom. This all happens in [the] courthouse."

