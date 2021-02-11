Karrueche Tran is fresh out of a three-year relationship with former football star Victor Cruz and she's seemingly ready to move on. She's already making sure that she's recognized as one of the most desired bachelorettes on the market, posing for some shots and posting them on Instagram.

"Little Booty Chronicles," wrote Karruche as her caption, wearing a pair of leggings that highlights her curves. In the second gallery addition, the model removes the pants to show off her tush in a yellow thong. Clearly, she's trying to trap some people with the pictures.

In the comments, people are dropping their jaws at the model, who was formerly linked to Chris Brown. Ari Lennox, Chloe Bailey, Christina Milian, and more celebrities have also been quick to tell Karrueche that her booty is far from little, which is likely what she wanted to hear.

Karrueche's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown hasn't been shy about letting the star know he's still into her, posting and deleting a clip of them together in February 2020 and then seemingly commenting on another video about them months after. Obviously, her breakup with Victor Cruz opens the door for a reconciliation, but is that what Karrueche wants?



Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Do you think Karrueche will eventually get back together with Victor Cruz? Or will she rekindle the flame with Chris Brown? Alternatively, do you think she'll stay single for a while or step out with a new partner in the coming weeks?