Chris Brown was reminiscing on his relationship with Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day, as he posted a clip of her from his "Autumn Leaves" music video on his Instagram story while she spent the special day with her boyfriend, Victor Cruz. While many folks celebrate the holiday of love with their significant others or even friends or family, Chris was caught up in his feelings about a lost love. The singer shared a snippet from his "Autumn Leaves" music video for his 61.1 million Instagram followers to see, before quickly taking the story down from his page.

The share comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the two have not been an item for quite some time. The former couple began dating way back in 2010, and were on and off until Chris revealed that he had impregnated Nia Guzman in 2015. Since then, Chris and Karrueche have gone their separate ways, and she was even granted a restraining order against him, due to his alleged domestic abuse.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

In fact, Karrueche has been cuffed to football player, Victor Cruz, since 2017. While Chris was busy hinting to the world that he wants her back, Karrueche was celebrating V-Day with her honey.

It's even been rumoured that Chris has recently gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend and baby mother, Ammika Harris. The two have been dropping major hints that they've rekindled their romance, and it was even speculated that they had gotten engaged. However, Chris' latest social media move has us thinking that the two are just co-parents and nothing more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A few weeks ago, Chris pulled a similar stunt when he posted a brief clip of himself from an old interview, writing in the caption that he was "still in love with her," but failing to specify who he was referring to. He ultimately deleted that post as well, but fans had already started speculating that he was referring to Karrueche or his other ex, Rihanna.