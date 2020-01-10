Chris Brown and his ex Ammika Harris welcomed a baby boy into the world before the new year, leading many to easily assume that maybe they've gotten back together in secrecy. Such theories were fueled by more reports when a photo of Chris Brown cuddling his newborn saw him wearing a ring on his wedding finger. While nothing has been confirmed by either party, Ammika has come through with yet another post that has us believing she's a married woman - or at least engaged.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ammika uploaded an image of her left hand with a ring on her ring finger that looks very similar to the one Chris was wearing. Her next post was a quote on marriage and how to make it last. "Marriage doesn't guarantee you will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last," the passage reads.

“Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids," a source previously said of Chris after welcoming his second child. "He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”