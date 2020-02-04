Born near the end of last year, Aeko Catori Brown brightened up Chris Brown's life, giving him purpose once again as a father of two. The 30-year-old singer has proven to be an amazing dad, sharing some of the most priceless moments with his daughter Royalty on social media and praising the mother of his son on numerous occasions. Baby Aeko is only a few months old but already, he's graced CB's accounts on a few separate occasions. The most recent time came in the form of a beautiful mother-son moment with Ammika Harris, the boy's mother, posing with him in her arms, looking beautiful and incredibly affectionate.

Chris Brown shared a photo of two of his loved ones, Aeko and Ammika, as they embraced for the camera. Breezy's son looks into the camera adorably while Ammika gets as close to her little man as possible. She wears an unbuttoned pair of jeans with nothing on top. Ensuring that nobody leaves inappropriate comments about his baby mama or his son, Brown disabled the comments. The picture is a definite hit though, garnering over 1 million likes thus far.

In other Chris Brown-related news, the superstar has been completing a mural dedicated to the late, great Kobe Bryant outside of his home. You can check that out here.