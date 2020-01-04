Her pregnancy may have been tightly held secret, but now that Aeko Brown has entered the world, Ammika Harris and Chris Brown can't stop sharing photos and videos of their baby boy. The newborn is Ammika's first and Chris's second child, and the happy parents are more than excited to share the youngest Brown with fans. Whether he's napping with C. Breezy or getting his diaper changed by big sister Royalty, Aeko's every move is being captured.

This time, Ammika took to her Instagram Story to share another Aeko moment. The baby just laid there and looked cute, as most babies often do, but Ammika gave a nod to daddy C.B. A video of Aeko was heartwarming enough, but Ammika played Chris's 2007 hit song "With You" in the background.

The song's lyrics "You mean to me what I mean to you / And together, baby, there is nothing we won't do" were written over the video for the tender moment. Chris's mini-me enjoyed hearing his daddy's voice and you never know, Aeko may be the next little superstar in the making. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, check out the clip and more photos of the newborn below.