Karrueche has always been a pretty desirable person, starting from her days being known simply as a "famous girlfriend" to now being respected in her own right as an actress on the hit award-winning TNT series Claws. Even though she's currently dating Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz, we're sure many people across the world wouldn't mind bagging her number right about now. Well, it looks like 'Rue is surprisingly granting that wish for, well, everyone.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

"Hit me 323-310-0088" she wrote on Instagram to go along with a photo that stands as a shining example of her beauty. Strictly for research purposes, of course, we called the number to see if she'd actually pick up — ha! As expected, the call goes to voicemail after a few rings, with Karrueche "voicemail" playing soon after explaining that she's "honestly too busy" and would much rather text. We won't go as far to follow up with a written message since that first wave of rejection was just too much to handle, so we'll leave it up to the rest of you to let us know if she's actually giving out text replies.

Scoop Karrueche's digits below via Instagram: