Chris Brown's baby mama, Ammika Harris, apparently "want[s] to be" his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran "so bad," according to a troll in the comments of Ammika's latest Instagram post. On Thursday, Ammika posted a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her tiny frame in a black-and-white crop top.

"Cuddles," the captioned the post. "A LOT OF THEM." Her followers immediately flooded her comments with compliments about how stunning she is, but one user decided to spew some hate. The troll was clearly familiar with the dating history of Ammika's baby daddy (and speculative boyfriend?), Chris Brown, as they made a reference to his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. The hater commented, "You want to be Karrueche so bad," essentially accusing Ammika of trying to copy the actress and model.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

While Ammika and Karrueche do bear a bit of a striking resemblance at certain angles, they are each their own person. It's hard to tell what the troll even meant by this claim, but Ammika's followers were quick to jump to her defense by clapping back at the unnecessary comment. "It's sad that people would rather write rude things than to spread love and positivity," one user wrote. "You're naturally beautiful and people hate that. It's really sad when I read your comments." Another replied, "I'm sorry, but @ammikaaa is WAY prettier than @karrueche she's genuine in all of her photos, and that IS WAY more gorgeous than anything anyone could be."

Do you think Ammika and Karrueche favour each other?

