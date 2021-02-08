Chloe Bailey has burst into superstardom over the last few weeks, launching her solo Instagram page and welcoming over a million followers into her own little world. While her sister Halle Bailey is currently working on Disney's The Little Mermaid, which has gone into production, Chloe is spending her time filming videos and snapping photos for her personal page, which has garnered her headline-worthy attention for weeks.

She's nearly broken the internet with her #BussItChallenge and #SilhouetteChallenge and she's getting right back to it with another video of her showing off her body in a Little Mermaid-esque bikini top and leggings. The iridescent outfit highlights Chloe's body just how she wants, showing off her different angles and serving all kinds of body-ody for her fans.

She plays Childish Gambino's "Pink Toes" in the background, which sets the vibe for the video. "rainbows....sunshine..." she captioned the post.

Recently, Chloe took to Instagram Live, where she got emotional about all of the attention on her, claiming that she's never seen herself as a "sexual being" and saying, "It’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way."

Has Chloe gained you as a follower yet?