A few days ago, the singing-sister duo Chloe x Halle announced they would be launching separate Instagram platforms from their main account, which boasts a healthy 3.6 million followers. After launching her account a few days ago on Tuesday (January 19th), Chloe Bailey wasted no time hopping on the viral trend and blessed her follower's timelines with a delayed #bussitchallenge today (January 21st).

Donning a multi-colored bonnet and Versace robe pre-transformation, the Grown-ish star sang along to the song as she gave a small twerk before formally "bussing it" right as the song changes from Nelly's "Hot in Herre" to "Buss It" by Erica Banks. After the song switches, Chloe switches into a seductive black two-piece with a thigh-high split and crop top. She completed the look with matching brown heels while letting her brown locs loose as well.

Captioning the sultry video, "better late than never," Chloe's challenge does come as we inch the tail end of the trend. The internet, however, is still very grateful she decided to bless everyone with the last-minute challenge regardless. One user commented on the video, "Oh this why you made your own page," while adding heart eye-emojis.

The older sister of Halle Bailey also tweeted the challenge, which has already racked up nearly 300,000 likes in the four hours it's been up on her page as well, causing the 22-year-old to trend on the app.

