Chloe Bailey is all grown up and she wants the world to know it. Performing as part of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, Chloe Bailey is no stranger to dropping jaws with her recent social media activity. In an effort to brand themselves individually, Chloe and Halle both started their own Instagram pages, with the former's already hitting one million followers.

In the last week, Chloe's name has been trending on-and-off on Twitter as people are floored by her beauty and energy. The singer uploaded her entry into the "Buss It" challenge, which convinced people that she was not playing around anymore. Then, after Jordyn Woods made her own video and took over that conversation, Chloe found a way to get back in everyone's minds, dropping a celebratory performance video to thank her million fans on IG.

"a special performance for all of you," wrote the superstar as her caption. "THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers."

The video shows Chloe dancing sensually in her LED-lit bedroom to Jeremih's "All The Time", showing off her stunning dance moves and impressing everybody that pressed play. The video is generating a lot of attention, getting Chloe's name trending (again) and earning comments from Kehlani, Ryan Destiny, Justine Skye, Tamar Braxton, and many more.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

We wouldn't be surprised to see an uptick in Jeremih's streams for this record because of Chloe's video. In fact, this will probably become the next dance challenge of the year.

What do you think of her new thirst trap video?