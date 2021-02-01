Chloe Bailey’s new personal Instagram has been the topic of much fanfare over the past few weeks. Branching off from her shared account with her sister Halle, the producer-singer-songwriter has amassed 1.4 million followers since her first solo post on January 19.



From teasing fans with her viral “Buss It” challenge video to giving them an intimate behind the scenes look at her creative process, Bailey has been the hot topic for a while now, and everyone has had something to say about it. With that, of course, comes positivity and negativity from critics, fans, and everyone in between.



Yesterday, the Ungodly Hour songstress took to Instagram once again to share her piece, but this time via a live stream. During her Live, Bailey got emotional while discussing the negative responses and attacks on her character regarding the steamy nature of her Instagram posts, revealing that her social media content is merely a byproduct of her self-expression.

In response to the sexualization and criticism of her content, specifically the Instagram post in which she sages her room for “good vibes,” by internet users, she said, “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. “And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was sage-ing and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.’ I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass.”

She continued her Live by discussing her struggles with practicing self-love, saying, “I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside. And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

With her qualms off her chest, we’ll see how this affects Bailey’s social media content in the future. For now, you can check out more of her thoughts on the matter below.

[via]