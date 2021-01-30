Chloe Bailey, aka one half of sister-duo Chloe x Halle, began posting on her own individual Instagram account on January 19th. Prior to then, the two sisters had shared one joint music account, which left them little space to make fun or personal posts. While that account is still active, Chloe and Halle having their own accounts has given them space to get closer with fans and perhaps post things that might not fly on their main.

Chloe specifically has been trending day after day, basically non-stop since posting her rendition of Erica Banks' #BussItChallenge, which accumulated over 800,000 likes and left her with nearly double the follower count than sister Halle. With only 11 posts so far, we’re definitely looking forward to seeing more from the stunning Chloe Bailey on Instagram.

This week has certainly been a testament to just how she can command an audience, and with that, we've rounded up her most viral-worthy photos yet.

Chomp!

For her first post, Chloe captioned a photo of her in some sultry sunglasses, saying “Bite me.”

Sisterly Love

Chloe made it clear that even though they had separate accounts, there was definitely no beef, captioning a photo with Halle, “is that my bessie in a tessie?”

Sexy Curves

In an effort to show off her immaculate body, Chloe posted a scintillating photo of herself in an expertly-cut-out baby blue dress.

Presidential Hype

On Inauguration Day, Chloe was clearly overjoyed to have Trump out of office, captioning a video of her dancing, “Mood because we get a new president today.”

#BussItChallenge

Finally, Chloe gave the world what they really wanted and came through with her #BussItChallenge.

Thankful

Right after the success of her #BussItChallenge, Chloe felt like she had to address her adoring fans, saying “thanks for all the love.”

Work Hard, Play Hard

Chloe is no stranger to working hard, posting a video in the studio where she was producing and recording her own vocals.

Work It Out

She obviously keeps her curves on lock. Chloe posted a snap of her on a stationary bike with a cute fit on, captioning it with the bike emoji.

Blessed

Chloe posted a snap of her in a red jumpsuit in front of the infamous pink wall, leaving her fans an uplifting message, “hope everyone’s having a blessed day.”

Collab In The Works?

On Wednesday, Chloe posted some flicks of her and 6LACK in the studio together. Does this mean there will be a new collab soon?

Celebrating 1 Million

On Thursday, Chloe wanted to celebrate 1 million followers by gifting her fans a sexy dance routine to Jeremih’s “All The Time.” Wow.