It's been years since they were a couple, but there is a select group of Chris Brown fans who wish he was still with Karrueche Tran. The former couple began dating in 2010 and had an on-again-off-again relationship that lasted years. There was a time when they split and Brown attempted to reconnect with Rihanna, but the singer and Tran reunited when that didn't work out. Later, it was revealed that Brown fathered a daughter, Royalty, with Nia Guzman. After that, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran were officially over when she was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / Getty Images

They've both moved on as Tran has been dating Victor Cruz for the last three years and Brown has welcome a second child, Aeko Brown, into the world with Ammika Harris. Yet, Brown has made some questionable moves over the years that have sparked a flame under the rumor mill. He's been caught by internet sleuths pulling post-and-delete moves on social media, and on Thursday (April 9), the singer got tongues wagging once again when he reportedly commented on a fan-made montage.

The video is from an Instagram account named "Karruchris" that posted a video of various clips of Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran with Brown's song "Discover" playing in the background. "This time she's really out my life, oh / I know I gotta get her back / Just need one night to hit it right, oh / But I can't get her alone, no / Know she deserves to up and leave / If it was me I'd do the same," Brown sings during the emotional clip. Under the video, Brown's official IG account left a one-word comment: "Damn." Fans have read much into his response, but Brown has left it a mystery. Check it out below.