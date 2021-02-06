It was nearly a year ago when Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz were gushing about their relationship. We'd just entered into quarantine when Cruz caught up with Page Six last year to reveal that he and Tran FaceTimed about "20 hours a day," but recent reports suggest that the famous couple has decided to go their separate ways. Rumors began to circulate a little over a week ago that Cruz and Tran have split.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” E! News reports a source told the outlet. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately... They will always wish the best for each other.” In a more recent interview, Cruz admitted to having "a bit of a breakdown" during quarantine, but he didn't specify whether or not his troubles led to the end of the relationship.

The couple has been together since late 2017, a little over three years. Many believed that they would be in it for the long haul, but like The Roots said, "Sometimes relationships get ill." Check out some happier moments between these two below.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

[via][via]