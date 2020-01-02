Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran's relationship was confirmed at the top of 2018 after the duo spent some time getting to know each other. Once they were spotted out and about and showcasing some PDA, Karrueche opened up about Victor detailing how they "just mesh very well."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"We get along, we have fun. Whether it’s just us two or friends. It’s easy breezy and it’s really refreshing, and I’m just enjoying it," she said. While 2019 has brought on some pregnancy and engagement reports surrounding the couple, they've managed to breeze past the rumours and continue to enjoy their relationship at their own pace. By no surprise, Victor and Karrueche celebrated New Years together and look to be going strong and still in love as per Victor's latest share on Instagram. "2020 is off to a phenomenal start," the retired NFL player captioned an image of him holding Karreuche.

“She’s very much the one for me,” Victor previously said of Karrueche: “I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along.” We wouldn't be surprised if the couple take their relationship to the next level this year with a real engagement, but only time will tell.