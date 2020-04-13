Chris Brown has been in a lot of relationship drama over the years, particularly when it comes to Karrueche Tran. The two have certainly had their ups and downs but over the past few years, they have gone their separate ways. On occasion, Brown gets in his feelings and makes his way to Karrueche's IG comments where he leaves a note or two, that always seems to go viral on the blog streets.

In fact, just last week Brown got himself caught up in yet another compromising position as he left a seemingly innocent comment on a fan page dedicated to his relationship with Karrueche. Well, Brown's comment probably didn't sit right with his GF Ammika, at least you can imagine it wouldn't have. With this in mind, Brown decided to leave some loving comments on Ammika's latest IG photo, in what looks like an attempt to say sorry.

Brown's intentions here are most certainly genuine but when you look at the context in which the comment was made, there is definitely a hint of something deeper going on. However, you never know what could be going through his head, especially if the Karrueche comment was as innocent as it may have seemed.

Needless to say, this is yet another example of Brown's relationships on full display for the world to see.