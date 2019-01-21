Ammika
- RelationshipsChris Brown & Baby Mama Ammika Harris Spotted Together In GreeceChris Brown and his baby mama appear to be on a family vacation with both Aeko and Royalty.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsChris Brown & Ammika Harris Still Together After Breakup RumorsAfter some dramatic posts led fans to believe Chris Brown and Ammika Harris had broken up, they confirmed the opposite with new pictures.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Flirts With GF On IG Following Karrueche CommentsChris Brown seems to be making up for his comment on a video of himself and Karrueche.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsChris Brown Is Thirsty AF (Again) For His Alleged Baby Mama: See His Flirty CommentChris Brown fell hard for the trap.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsChris Brown Flirts With Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend After Rihanna ThirstJust a few days ago, Chris Brown wanted to be in Rihanna's bed.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Posts Flat Stomach Photo Amid Pregnancy RumorsAmmika Harris also reportedly unfollowed Chris Brown on social media.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsChris Brown Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Ex-Girlfriend Ammika HarrisChris Brown wasn't fibbing when he branded Ammika Harris his baby momma.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Expecting A Baby With His Ex-Girlfriend: ReportChris Brown will soon be a father of two.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Girlfriend Claps Back At Fan Who Says She's All Make-UpChris Brown swoons over his girl before she fights off a hater.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Spotted With Rumoured Boo Ammika In ParisChris Brown and Ammika are still at it. By Chantilly Post