There are plenty of people enjoying time with their Quarantine Bae during these days under "Stay Home" government orders. However, not everyone is able to link up with their partners. Couples have relied on social media and video chatting to keep the spark alive during their separations, but not many keep up with one another as much as Victor Cruz and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

The former NFL player-turned-E! correspondent spoke with Page Six about how he's been faring during this quarantine and whether or not he's been able to see Karrueche. While he's been in New York, Karrueche Tran has been with her family in Los Angeles. “I’m in this solo and it’s not fun at all,” he said. "But we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime.”

What can a couple talk about for 20 hours out of the day? Karrueche is teaching her man how to cook. “I’m buying different meats and fish, and she’s literally on FaceTime walking me through things, and it comes out great,” said Victor Cruz. “I am an expert at turkey tacos.” After four or five weeks locked up with their significant others, some couples are in dire need of some alone time while Victor and Karrueche can't get enough.

[via]