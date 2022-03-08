Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby Unveil The "Hurricane" Music Video

"Hurricane" has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

As we inch closer and closer to finding out which artists will be winning big at this year's Grammy Awards, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby have shared the music video for their collab track, "Hurricane," which appeared on Ye's DONDA project last summer and has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

On top of that exciting achievement, the 44-year-old's record has received nods for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year as well, setting him up to potentially take home an armful of coveted trophies.

Other visuals to arrive from DONDA so far include "Come to Life," "24," and "Heaven and Hell." The father of four recently linked up with The Game to deliver a controversial video for their joint song "Eazy," on which Ye threatens his ex's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

While the lyrics on their own were risque enough, the Yeezy founder decided to take things a step further with a clip of the comedian being decapitated and buried, which reportedly left Kim Kardashian feeling "furious," while Davidson found it "hysterical."

Just a few weeks ago, Ye premiered DONDA 2 at an event in Miami, and to this day, the record remains exclusively available via his Stem Player platform, which makes it ineligible for Billboard charts, as per Pitchfork.

Check out the music video above, and let us know how many Grammys you think that Kanye West will be taking home this year in the comments.

