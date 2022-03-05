Kanye West's controversial "Eazy" music video earned very different reactions from Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, according to various reports from sources.

If you've seen the visual, you already know that the father of four faced some heat for his depiction of the Saturday Night Live cast member being decapitated, but despite this, sources have told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson actually found the questionable imagery of him to be "hysterical."

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," the publication was told. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him." The source also added that "[Pete] is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form."

"He's using this to grow in more ways than one, including for himself and his relationship with Kim," they went on. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing," which sounds exactly the opposite of what Ye was hoping to see.





While Davidson is laughing, a source has informed PEOPLE that the 41-year-old socialite is "furious" about her exes behaviour. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," they shared. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

As we reported earlier this week, Kardashian took home a major legal victory earlier this week when a judge granted her request to have her single status legally restored as she and Ye continue to work through their divorce – read more about that here.

