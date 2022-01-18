The show must go on. On Tuesday, January 18th, the 2022 Grammy Awards announced their new date and location after having to postpone the ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 Omicron variant surge.

As per Complex, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena is the new venue, after it was used to host the Latin Grammys a few months ago. Previously the show was set to take place in Los Angeles, but organizers have since settled on the 17,000-seat arena, with comedian and commentator Trevor Noah working as the evening's lead entertainer.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The 2022 Grammys will take place on Sunday, April 3rd, with a telecast beginning at 8 PM ET for anyone who wants to watch at home.

This is the second year in a row that the awards have faced postponement – in 2021 a California-based COVID spike pushed the event to March 14th, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The evening saw plenty of performances to make up for not having an audience, but this time around, they're "hoping to have a live show with an audience to match."

Jon Batiste is the most nominated artist in 2022, coming in at eleven nods, and Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are all tied for second with a total of 8 each.

If you're unable to tune into the CBS broadcast, you can also stream the upcoming Grammy Awards on Paramount+.

Are you expecting big things from this year's Grammy Awards? Let us know who you hope to see bring home Rap Album of the Year below.

[Via]