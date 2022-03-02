After weeks of issuing public pleas for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family and threats against her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West is reportedly waving his white flag. The Rap mogul has made it clear that he would fight for his family and took over social media timelines with controversial posts and memes, and through it all, Kim and her legal team have been filing petitions with the judge.

Kim has reportedly asked the court to expedite her divorce or to declare her legally single, and in return, it was stated that Kanye did his best to make sure that did not happen.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday (March 1), TMZ reported that Kanye and Kim are slated to return to court tomorrow to determine if Kim should become single in the eyes of the law. However, Kanye is said to have fired his divorce attorney, Chris Melcher, after a reported contentious relationship.

"We're told Kanye's now hired attorney Samantha Spector, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce with Dr. Dre. Interestingly enough, Dre was repped by "Disso Queen" Laura Wasser in his divorce -- so once again, it'll be Spector and Wasser on either side."

Yet, according to an exclusive by Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye told them that he will no longer fight to keep his divorce from moving forward. West previously spoke with the outlet's founder, Jason Lee, about his split from his billionaire wife.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children," he reportedly said. This statement comes amid his breakup with Julia Fox and his immediate connection with his wife's lookalike, model Chaney Jones.

