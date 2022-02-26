Kanye West may be spotted frequently stepping out with his rumoured new girlfriend Chaney Jones, but according to TMZ, he's still putting in work behind the scenes to prevent his divorce from Kim Kardashian from going through.

The publication reports that Ye just filed legal documents in an attempt to "make his social media posts attacking [Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson], and others inadmissible in next week's hearing." In case you missed it, earlier this month the mother of four requested that a judge declare her legally single ASAP, which was later objected to by her estranged husband.

Gotham/Getty Images

West alleges that it simply can't be proven that he was the one who wrote the unflattering posts. His lawyer has said, "Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation... Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye."

It's been noted that the documents don't outright say that Ye "didn't write the post, just that [his ex] hasn't jumped through all the hoops."

On top of this, the "Off The Grid" hitmaker's legal team has claimed that "the prenup can't be viewed as valid, at least not now," adding that "there's a presumption in California that prenups signed after 2001 are invalid, and the only way they can be validated is either during a trial or if both parties agree."





The 44-year-old has seemingly agreed to the prenup's invalidity, meaning that it can't be enforced until a full trial takes place, which will make for a big delay. "What Kanye is doing is throwing up roadblocks to stop Kim from becoming single," TMZ explains.

Earlier this month, he filed documents saying he would agree to give Kardashian her freedom under a handful of conditions, one of which being that all their assets be frozen – something that's not possible for the mother of four if she wants to run her business.

Try as he might, it's been said that a judge won't likely buy what West and his lawyer are selling and that Kardashian will have her single status restored next week; at least the Yeezy founder has Kim K lookalike Chaney Jones to keep him busy now.





In fact, the 24-year-old recently shared a picture with her new beau on social media, making things between them Instagram official after being spotted together frequently following his split from Julia Fox.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the Kimye divorce proceedings.

[Via] [Via]