As Kanye West makes it abundantly clear that his primary focus in life is reuniting his family, reports claim Kim Kardashian is moving full speed ahead with their divorce. The split between these two A-listers has been an ongoing, ever-changing saga unraveling on a world's stage. The public has added social media commentary about their lives since the two first met, and while many thought Kim and Kanye would have everlasting bliss, the Skims billionaire decided to leave her husband.

What has unfolded, especially within the last few days, has been a bit of a whirlwind, but through it all, West has shared that he will stop at nothing to bring his family back together. According to Radar Online, Kim's lawyer was in court this week asking a judge to expedite the divorce process.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet claimed that they took a look at court documents that show Kim's legal team stated that West "had been served with legal papers." The documents in question allegedly pertain to Kim wanting to be declared legally single and inside, she stated that the relationship cannot be rectified.

“No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time," the paperwork reportedly reads. Documents also are said to include that Kim claims that her estranged husband "was refusing to work with her on hashing out a settlement" and the only thing they have agreed on is that she would keep their mansion in Hidden Hills. The reality star mogul reportedly stated that the divorce hasn't seen movement because of West's delays.

In the declaration, Kim wrote, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021." She adds, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

“[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted,” she reportedly continued. The results of this petition are pending.

[via]