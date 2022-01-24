Kanye West has been the center of attention in the media lately, and thanks to a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, that's likely only going to continue. The first part of the rapper's conversation with Lee went live online earlier this month, giving Ye a chance to clear the air surrounding a tense altercation where he pushed a member of the paparazzi said to be closely following him to the ground.

We later found out that the father of four's actions were a result of some of the tension he's been facing in his family life – particularly with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her newly enforced boundaries with her co-parent and his access to their children.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In the update on Monday, January 24th, West once again addressed his ongoing divorce. "Obviously, as a celebrity, there's a lot of people that are around me that can influence me, and no human being is immune to their surroundings," he said around the 23-minute mark, as the two began discussing cancel culture.

"There's a lot of people around Kim that can influence her. You know, she's making certain decisions, she's just looking for safety, and a safe place to be because I do these ideas where like, man, if I'm the only person that's not with Hillary, then she's getting like, attacked so much, telling me I can't wear the hat," the Yeezus rapper continued, explaining how his political affiliation with President Donald Trump impacted the socialite's public life, and ultimately her mental health.

"And she just, as a woman... Women just want security and comfort," the 44-year-old told Lee. "But, you know, what she ultimately she'd ultimately like is a husband to play the role of what's happening in Hollywood already, but that's not the case, you know?"

Ye explained that what Kardashian wants is just not who he is, adding that he's here to "improve on the situation," and that "everybody's still gonna eat," no matter who's on what side politically.

Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

We already know that the Atlanta native has been spending plenty of time in the studio lately, but apparently, there's been some behind-the-scenes collaborations going on as well. The "Blood On The Leaves" hitmaker revealed that he and Cardi B have been cooking something up, also mentioning that he's "always believed in her."

Lee then pointed out that Kanye and Cardi are very similar in comparison to how the public treats them – no matter what they say, they're either going to be highly praised for their actions and words or brutally ripped apart and criticized.

Check out Kanye West's full conversation with Jason Lee in the video below.

