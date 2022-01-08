Kanye West and Cardi B are shutting down the Balenciaga store. A new report from Page Six Style reveals that the two hip-hop stars are set to film a music video at the high fashion brand's Miami Design District location – which Ye and his good friend Future recently shut down for a shopping trip – next week.

It's unclear what song the rumoured project is for, or exactly what the Yeezy creator's involvement in it is, but the mother of two does have plans to release an album in 2022, and West has been closely working with the Demna Gvasalia-led company for some time now.

Just a few days ago, the father of four leaked photos of a contract to his Instagram page, teasing a "Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga" collaboration dropping in the near future, which has sparked a lot of conversation online.

Interestingly enough, the "Heartless" hitmaker's new flame, Julia Fox has been spotted wearing garments from the fashion house a lot since their whirlwind romance began just a few days ago. When the couple went to see "Slave Play," the Uncut Gems actress wore a Balenciaga nylon and spandex top, paired with a $2,350 Croc-embossed Hourglass bag.

Page Six Style also notes that, following her first dinner date with West, she was spotted rocking a bikini from the Spanish fashion company on the beach in Miami while being tailed by paparazzi.

Gotham/Getty Images

Speaking of Fox, she and the father of four seem to be hitting it off incredibly well. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," the 31-year-old recalled of one of their date nights together – read what else she had to say about being spoiled by her new boyfriend here.

[Via]