legally single
- RelationshipsKanye West Dispels "Mistruths" Over Kim Kardashian's "Legally Single" StatusKanye West's team provided clarification on several "mistruths" regarding Kim Kardashian's "legally single" status following today's court hearing.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Declared Legally Single In Kanye West Divorce CaseKim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single has been approved one year after she initially filed paperwork.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKanye West Says He Plans To "Expedite" Divorce From Kim Kardashian: ReportThe Rap mogul reportedly issued a statement to Hollywood Unlocked and recently fired his divorce attorney.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Requests To Be Legally Single Following Kanye’s Comments On StageThe socialite has also requested to have her name restored to just Kim Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes