Would you look at that... Two days after Ye premiered his new studio album, Donda 2, in front of a sold-out crowd in Miami, the full album has been released exclusively on Stem Player. Adding eleven more songs from the tracklist onto the device on Friday (February 25), the first version of Donda 2 is officially out now.

This comes after Ye dropped four songs from the album on Stem Player earlier this week, debuting "Security," "We Did It Kid" with Migos and Baby Keem, "Pablo" with Travis Scott and Future, and "Broken Road" with Don Toliver. Today's new additions include "True Love" with XXXTentacion, "Louie Bags" with Jack Harlow, "Happy" with Future, "Sci Fi" with Sean Leon, "First Time in a Long Time" with Soulja Boy, and more. "City Of Gods" with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys was previously made available on the device and currently sits at the tail end of the album's tracklist.





Interestingly enough, because of the Stem Player's limited storage, some fans have noted that you cannot have Donda 1 and Donda 2 on the device at the same time as there is not enough room on the player. Still, a number of Ye's most loyal supporters have been raving over the Stem Player, detailing how it's one of the most integral parts of this rollout.

We will keep you updated as the album gets uploaded to streaming services but for right now, you'll need a Stem Player to listen to the full thing.

If you've heard Donda 2, let us know what you think of the new album in the comments.