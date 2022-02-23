Despite another visually stunning display from Ye on Tuesday night (February 22) for the premiere of his latest studio album, Donda 2, not everything went according to plan. The beautiful set design was rivaled by poor audio mixing and volume levels, leading to many of the performing artists battling their backing tracks and sounding awkward to the viewing audience. Most notably, Fivio Foreign could be heard racing to perform "Off The Grid" on the actual beat, and Playboi Carti was simply running around screaming his ad-libs at the top of his lungs.

Following the culmination of the Miami-based event, the production team got severely roasted on social media, as well as on their personal accounts after music fans found the supposed culprits. Some of Ye's engineers have already cleared their names and claimed that they are not responsible for last night's technical difficulties but after the artist's microphones kept cutting out on the live stream and for the live crowd, Ye seemingly got frustrated and threw his own mic across the stage.

As fans complained that Ye wasn't rapping along to any words of his hit song, "Hurricane," the living legend went into a performance of "Jail Pt. 2" with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson but as he tried to enter the song, his vocals kept cutting out. Ye got frustrated and tossed his mic to the ground, seemingly ending the show.

As reactions continue to pour in, check out some of the most popular posts below and let us know what you thought of the moment in the comments.