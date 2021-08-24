It's Donda Week—again—and Kanye West is gearing up for yet another listening event. If all goes according to plan, Donda will arrive this Friday (August 27), but after several pump-fakes and amended release dates, Hip Hop fans have but all given up on trusting Ye at this stage in the game. Over the weekend, West kicked up dust as he seemed to respond to Drake's lyrical mention, but that wasn't his only social media post to catch the eyes of internet users. Ye also shared an image of his childhood home, and according to reports, the rapper is looking to recreate the residence.

After taking over the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his last two listening events, West is reportedly setting up shop inside Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears.

The South Side icon is returning home, quite literally, for this week's anticipated event, and photos show that West's team is building a replica of the rapper's childhood home in the middle of the field. This creative approach isn't off the mark for West's Donda project considering the album is titled after his late mother who was known to have a close relationship.

Fans have been piecing together West's creative storyline that he has been sharing throughout his listening sessions. His last event ended with him ascending into the sky, so returning home, especially in the wake of the news of what has been going on in his personal life, seems fitting. Last year, West reportedly purchased his childhood home for $225K.

