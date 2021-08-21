Kanye West is certainly one of the more interesting characters in the music world. Whenever he gears up to release an album, fans can expect some erratic behavior that is difficult to pin down. Back in 2019, Kanye came through with multiple release dates for Jesus Is King, and in the end, he never really followed through on any of them. Instead, fans were forced to guess as to when the album would be released, and it led to a lot of frustration amongst his supporters.

Now, Kanye is eliciting that same frustration with his new album DONDA. This project was supposed to come out on July 23rd although based on the first listening party, it's clear the album was unfinished. During the second listening party on August 5th, Kanye presented something that was much more tangible, although once again, he failed to meet his deadline.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now, Kanye is headed back to his hometown of Chicago where he will supposedly host his third and final listening party. DONDA is now expected to come out on August 27th and based on comments from his inner circle, it appears as though the album is, indeed, going to be released on time.

In fact, Kanye is adding fuel to the fire as last night, he deleted every single post on his Instagram account and followed that up by posting a photo of his childhood home. This is the place he grew up, and when you consider the theme of his new album, you can't help but read into this.

At this juncture, fans are desperate for the new album and over the past month, Kanye has done nothing but tease fans with empty promises. If he delivers the new album next Friday, however, any ill will Kanye has conjured up as of late, will immediately go out the window.