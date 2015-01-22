listening session
- MusicJ. Cole Graces Aspiring Rapper With Listening Session Visit In NYC ProjectsThe North Carolina icon also spit some game with rising rapper Ty Trilly's entourage, giving them words of encouragement and validation.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Won't Require Vaccines For Chicago Event & People Are AngryThe Chicago Park District spokeswoman said that safety protocols will be fully enforced as guests don't need vaccines or negative COVID tests for entry.ByErika Marie3.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Recreates Childhood Home For Chicago Listening Event: ReportA photo shows that Ye is building a replica of the residence in the middle of Soldier Field.ByErika Marie4.2K Views
- MusicThe Game Wows A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg With "Born To Rap"The Game's "Born To Rap" recording session continues to bring out the heavy-hitters. ByMitch Findlay22.0K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Reportedly Plays “Astroworld” For Epic RecordsIt appears Travis Scott had a meeting with Epic Records, and "Astroworld" is all finished.ByKevin Goddard23.1K Views
- MusicNas' Album Listening Party Announced For Tomorrow In New YorkNas' upcoming album will premiere at his listening party tomorrow night in Queens.ByAlex Zidel9.0K Views
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Listening Party For “Kids See Ghosts” Will Be LivestreamedThe listening party for "Kids See Ghosts" will be livestreamed online Thursday night.ByKevin Goddard5.9K Views
- MusicKanye West Announces Free "#ProjectWyoming" Events With Listening Party VideoKanye West is putting on a string of free events to support "Ye."ByAlex Zidel5.0K Views
- MusicKanye West & Former Manager Scooter Braun Buddied Up At Album Listening PartyAlthough he "can't be managed," Kanye is still close with his former manager Scooter Braun.ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- MusicKanye West's New Album To Debut On Stationhead App TonightKanye West's new album will be streamed through G.O.O.D Music station tonight on Stationhead.ByAron A.30.5K Views
- MusicKanye West Hosting Album Listening Party Tomorrow In WyomingIt's about to be Yeezy season all over again.ByAlex Zidel8.3K Views
- MusicJay Rock's "Redemption" Listening Session To Be Held Tonight In New YorkHere's your chance to hear Jay Rock's new album two weeks early. ByMatthew Parizot2.5K Views
- MusicPusha T Fires Shot At Drake On “Daytona”; Previews Album At Listening PartyPusha T's "Daytona" album drops later tonight at midnight. ByKevin Goddard43.4K Views
- MusicJ. Cole Announces Listening Session In London TonightJ Cole comes through with another listening session, this time in London. ByMitch Findlay9.3K Views
- MusicMigos' "Culture 2" Features Drake, Gucci Mane, Big Sean & MoreMigos "Culture 2" features some heavy hitters.ByMitch Findlay35.4K Views
- Original Content5 Things To Expect On Post Malone's New MixtapeWe attended the listening session for Post Malone's upcoming mixtape "August 26." Here's what we learned.Byhnhh20.1K Views
- Editor's PickJay Rock's "90059" To Feature A New Black Hippy Posse CutJay Rock is bringing together Black Hippy for his new album, "90059."ByRose Lilah18.6K Views
- NewsKendrick Lamar Gave Michael Jackson's Son A Preview Of His New AlbumKendrick Lamar played some new music for Prince Jackson.ByRose Lilah46.1K Views
- NewsPhotos & Recap From Kid Ink's "Full Speed" Listening SessionWe recap Kid Ink's "Full Speed" listening session, which went down last night.ByPatrick Lyons4.8K Views