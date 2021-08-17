Soldier Field
- MusicKanye West Wanted To Move Actual Childhood Home Into Soldier Field: ReportThe city of Chicago denied Kanye West permission to put his childhood home at the Soldier Field for his third "DONDA" listening party. By Aron A.
- MusicKim Kardashian "Isn't Happy" About Kanye West Bringing Out Marilyn Manson: ReportKim Kardashian was reportedly caught off guard by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson's involvement in Kanye West's third listening party for "DONDA." By Aron A.
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Kanye West's Chaotic "DONDA" Listening Event In ChicagoKanye West truly put on a show at Soldier Field on Thursday night, and fans can't stop talking about it.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West Won't Require Vaccines For Chicago Event & People Are AngryThe Chicago Park District spokeswoman said that safety protocols will be fully enforced as guests don't need vaccines or negative COVID tests for entry.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Recreates Childhood Home For Chicago Listening Event: ReportA photo shows that Ye is building a replica of the residence in the middle of Soldier Field.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Makes Major "DONDA" AnnouncementKanye West has officially announced his next "DONDA" listening event in Chicago at Soldier Field.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West "DONDA" Listening Event Teased In ChicagoKanye West may be moving from Atlanta to Chicago for the next "DONDA" listening event.By Alex Zidel