For weeks now, Kanye West has been teasing and promising the release of his new album DONDA. Despite two listening events in Atlanta, the album has still yet to drop, and fans are beginning to get impatient. Luckily, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel as Kanye has announced a third listening party in Chicago, which will supposedly be the final one before he releases the album on August 27th.

According to various sources, the album is, indeed, going to be released this week and as it stands, Kanye and his team are working on the final mixes. In fact, Kanye's new mixes are currently in the hands of his friends and family, including Kim Kardashian.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim took to Instagram recently where she shared a photo from inside her car. As you can see in the photo below, Kim was listening to various DONDA mixes, which is proof that the album is nearing its final stages before reaching completion. It is unknown as to which song Kim was listening to, although we're sure it sounds great regardless. The last listening party was extremely promising, and with three more weeks of fine-tuning under his belt, it looks like Kanye is ready to bless fans with a masterpiece.

To help hype up the album, Kanye recently posted a photo of his childhood home on Instagram. He also shared a menacing group text he sent to Drake, although that IG post has since been taken down given the backlash.

Needless to say, we are going to be in for a very interesting week.