Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially off the air. After fourteen years and twenty seasons, the Kardashian family has decided to end the series with the final episode airing last week. On Thursday night, the sisters met up with Andy Cohen for a reunion show, discussing all of the intricacies that made up the longtime reality production. One of the biggest storylines during the final season was Kim's divorce from Kanye West, which the world learned about earlier this year.

The power couple is breaking up after six years of marriage and people are surprised to see that they weren't able to make it last. During last night's reunion, Andy Cohen pushed for the details on their divorce, flat-out asking Kim why their relationship didn't work, to which she answered as candidly as she could.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it's not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it's just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," said Kim, carefully choosing her words. "We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much and I think we'll have-- you know, that was my friend first. First and foremost, for a long time."

Kanye West has been spotted with his new girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk, on a few separate occasions, as they walk around Los Angeles and New York. Kim has not publicly commented on her estranged husband's new relationship. She is not currently dating anybody.

Are you sad to see Kim and Kanye's marriage end?