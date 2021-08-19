Over the last month, Kanye West's moves have been incredibly difficult to decipher. Starting with the surprise announcement that he would be releasing DONDA, his tenth studio album, on July 23, Ye proceeded to host a peculiar listening event in Atlanta. After DONDA failed to hit streaming services following the show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, faithful Yeezy fans have been waiting for nearly a month for the album to drop.

On Wednesday, Kanye made a major announcement, revealing that he would be bringing his third — and potentially the last — DONDA listening event to his hometown of Chicago. With his one-time show now turned into a full-on tour, Ye revealed that he would be hitting Soldier Field on August 26. Although Kanye has since deleted the announcement, his manager has confirmed that DONDA will 100% drop next week, and more information on the Chicago show has been revealed by Yeezy's associate Ameer Sudan.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to Uproxx, Ameer Sudan recently hinted that the Chicago event would receive a massive boost in production quality, so fans can "expect a more detailed show on a whole other level."

Sudan also revealed that Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia will continue to serve as the creative director for the event, just as he did for the Atlanta shows, and Uproxx also reports that videographer Nico Ballesteros will be filming the Soldier Field listening party and overseeing its live stream on Apple Music.

This third time around, are you still excited to tune into Kanye West's next listening event on Thursday, August 26?

[via]