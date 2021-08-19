The third (and final?) DONDA listening event has been announced, and Kanye West is packing his bags, moving from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Soldier Field in Chicago. The first two events in Atlanta were massive successes, creating a lot of hype for the new album, and the next event in Chicago should do the same. According to Bu Thiam, a music industry executive who presently manages Kanye's career, the elusive artist will finally be releasing the album after next week's event.

Fans have been flooding Bu's comments with inquiries regarding the whereabouts of the album, and it appears as though DONDA will finally arrive next week. According to 'Ye's manager, the Chicago native will "absolutely" and "100%" release the album next week.

Replying to one fan who asked if Kanye would "finally" drop the album after next week's listening session at Soldier Field, Bu wrote, "Absolutely!" Another fan asked if there was a possibility that Kanye would turn on his perfectionist charm once again and push the album back following the Chicago crowd's reception, and Bu said that wasn't going to happen. Apparently, he will "100%" drop after the event.

With that said, it's looking like we may have a release date of August 27 locked in if Kanye decides to drop on a Friday, of course.

Take a look at Bu's comments below and let us know if you're excited to finally listen to the CDQ version of DONDA.