We haven't heard much directly from Kanye West since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was announced, but the former presidential hopeful has been quietly working on his next project. The talk of Hip Hop at the moment is Kanye's album Donda, a project that was teased last year. Rumors circulated about Donda's arrival in 2020 but after months passed with no further updates, fans believed that Donda was just another phantom project.

However, Justin Laboy reignited Donda discussions after he revealed Ye screened the project and let both him and Kevin Durant received a sneak preview. Then, photos surfaced at ChurchLV in Las Vegas, showing that West hosted a listening party over the weekend.

With all of this Kanye West news comes reports about what fans can expect, including a rumored track titled "Welcome to My Life." The Sun reported that they spoke with a "source" who was allegedly at the church listening event and they claimed that on the track, West allegedly rapped, "Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.”

The source also said, “It’s a very deep, sad song about Kanye, with him reflecting on his marriage with Kim... He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really somber.”

On Thursday (July 22), another listening party will be held in Atlanta and it is expected for West to release Donda on Friday. However, he has yet to officially confirm the album's release date.

