Lil Durk is a big fan of Kanye West, recreating some of the music legend's most iconic looks for his "Kanye Krazy" video earlier this year. The Chicago native would jump at anything to be featured on an upcoming album from his idol but it seems as though he narrowly missed his chance to be included on LP10.

As information continues to leak out surrounding the mysterious release of Kanye West's next album, which he previewed this weekend during a live listening session in Las Vegas, the rapper's rumored feature list has been shared online, including names like Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Griselda, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, and Post Malone. Unfortunately, Lil Durk wasn't mentioned on the list, and the rapper has officially explained why he was left off the final tracklist, revealing that he had a chance but was omitted because he missed his flight.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After sharing Justin LaBoy's assessment of the new album, DJ Akademiks reposted Lil Durk's comment on the post, which reads, "I missed the jet [upset face] well next album."

Kanye is a master at changing his albums at the very last moment. He's done so on almost all of his recent releases -- do you think he might find a spot for Lil Durk before LP10 drops?