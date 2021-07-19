LP10
- MusicKanye West's "Donda" Album Cover May Have Been LeakedThe rumored cover artwork for Kanye West's tenth studio album has arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Reveals Why He Won't Be On Kanye West's New AlbumLil Durk explains why he's not featured on Kanye West's next album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Hosted Private Listening Party For New Album, Features Allegedly RevealedKanye West's upcoming album will reportedly feature Lil Baby, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Griselda, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, and more.By Alex Zidel