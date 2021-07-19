Justin Laboy says Kanye West debuted his new unreleased album for himself and Kevin Durant in Las Vegas, Saturday night. Laboy didn't get overly specific regarding details from the project, but did declare it "album of the year."

"Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas," he announced on Twitter, Sunday. "Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully."

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME," he added in a follow-up post.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As for the scene when West played the new project, in addition to posting a picture from the meet-up, Laboy says that "Kanye had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing," and that "Shit was crazy."

Earlier in the day, West was spotted with Laboy hanging out at Ice Cube's Big3 tournament.

Responding to a follower, Laboy added that "ITS about to be a #YeezyEra A season only lasts a couple months. The man changed the sound of music on this project."

Check out Laboy's tweets below.