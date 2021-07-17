Kanye West's DONDA album was supposed to drop last year, however, it never did. The release date of mid-summer came and went, and Kanye just acted like nothing much happened. Fans are used to Mr. West missing drop dates, but there hasn't really been much news about the project since its disappearance. Some of Kanye's inner circle have tried to keep us hype, but fans have mostly given up. However, there may be hope!

Consequence recently uploaded a muted clip to social media, which is a huge signal that unreleased music was being previewed. In the clip, we see a hooded Kanye and Tyler, the Creator interacting in the studio. Kanye seems to be playing something. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that in the background, a whiteboard with a tentative DONDA tracklist could be seen. It looks like many of the tracks that were supposedly going to be on the project when it was released last year are still on the list.

Tyler, the Creator is currently enjoying the success of his latest album, CALL ME IF YOU'RE LOST. The project debuted at #1, to which Tyler decided to troll DJ Khaled. Khaled never really got over Tyler's IGOR beating his album to #1 in 2019. In true, Tyler fashion, he referenced the tension in a new tweet, just to rub it in.