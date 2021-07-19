Yeezy Season is rapidly approaching. This weekend was filled with news regarding Kanye West's upcoming tenth studio album, which kicked off with a listening party in Las Vegas. Instagram personality Justin LaBoy also revealed that Kanye personally played the album for him and Kevin Durant this weekend, hyping up several songs, including one with Lil Baby. As more information gets released about the potential release of Kanye's next album, including news of another upcoming listening session in Atlanta, some sources are revealing a list of features that are allegedly associated with the project.

According to witnesses in attendance at the Las Vegas listening party, Kanye West's LP10, which was previously titled DONDA, will feature Lil Baby, Griselda, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Baby Keem, and more. The song with Lil Baby appears to be the previously-teased "Hurricane." Some people have said that this is Kanye's most production-driven album yet, hyping up the sonic structure of LP10. The same sources have claimed that there are multiple interludes from Kanye's late mother, Donda West, which break up the album into three parts. As we wait for the album's release, we'll see if that ends up being the case.

In addition to the feature list going around, Tyler, The Creator was also recently spotted in the studio with Kanye, possibly jumping on a song with him at the last minute. A whiteboard during their studio session seemingly hinted at what the final tracklist could look like.

Kanye's pastor previously confirmed an event happening this Thursday in Atlanta for the album's release. The masked rapper will reportedly be playing the project for a whole new group of people, gauging how they react to each song ahead of the general release.

We'll keep you posted on more information as it's revealed. Who's excited for new music from Kanye West?