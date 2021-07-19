Yeezy Season is officially approaching. Kanye West has been preparing to drop his new album DONDAwhich he's been teasing over the past year and some change. Despite his egregious public statements and actions, fans are still hoping that his next album will be one of his best. There are high expectations for the man behind College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Over the weekend, promotional efforts for the album ramped up. 'Ye was spotted in the studio with Tyler, The Creator before linking up with Justin LaBoy who said Kanye was rapping like he was broke again on his new project. In fact, it was LaBoy who broke the news that the album would be arriving this week. Though some might not look at the social media star as a reliable source, Kanye's close collaborator Fonzworth Bentley has provided more concrete evidence pointing towards the release of DONDA this week.

On Thursday, Kanye West will be hosting a formal listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bentley shared a flyer for the party which reads, "Kanye West Presents Donda." The event will kick off at 8 p.m. but chances are, 'Ye will be running late. Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. on July 22nd.

DONDA reportedly features appearances from Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Baby, and Griselda.

