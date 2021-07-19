Kanye West unexpectedly started his album rollout this weekend, putting on a secret album listening session in Las Vegas. Playing the album for Kevin Durant and Justin LaBoy as part of a separate listening party, Kanye plans to additionally hold an event in Atlanta to play the album for even more people on Thursday. Following that party, the project should be released to the public.

As we wait for more information on the upcoming release, which is the long-rumored tenth studio album Donda, a tracklist and list of features have allegedly leaked online. Despite cell phones being banned from the Las Vegas listening session, it appears as though somebody managed to capture audio and video from the event, sharing a snippet of a new song with Baby Keem, as well as a second preview, which sounds like classic Kanye.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The first snippet includes solely Baby Keem's feature on the album, which sounds introspective and hard-hitting. The second preview includes Kanye's lyrics about a father skipping a baby shower, his daughter turning one year old, and family trauma.

According to multiple attendees of the Las Vegas listening party, the upcoming album is one of Kanye's most ambitious production-based projects to date. It has significant religious influence, but it's allegedly more sonically realized than Jesus Is King. There are rumors that one of the new songs will premiere as part of a commercial airing during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which will feature a cameo from Sha'Carri Richardson.

Listen to the leaked snippets below.