It looks like we're getting some new music from Kanye West. Then again, who ever really knows with him. The polarizing mogul was spotted in the studio with Tyler, the Creator recently, and a whiteboard with DONDA tracks could be seen in the background. Now, it appears 'Ye will be having an album release party in the desert. Leaked screenshots of a private album release party hit the web on Saturday evening.

The private event is listed as taking place between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., possibly signifying how brief the project is. If the event is only an hour and a half, the album may be somewhere around 45 minutes long.

The invitation requires registration and is invite-only. Pieces of the invitation were blanked out, possibly to protect whoever leaked the image.

When it comes to Kanye West, this album could be anything. If the invitation is reliable, that is. DONDA is hotly anticipated, but 'Ye could make a left turn and drop off another Sunday Service piece as well. Then again, it could also be a collaborative project. Whatever it is, we're ready for some new Kanye West music.

What do you think Kanye will be dropping off, if anything?