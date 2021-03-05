Kanye West is reportedly aware that a miracle is what it will take to win his wife back after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, but he's seemingly still wishing on his lucky stars because, after being photographed without his wedding ring on his left hand, he was spotted in Calabasas wearing the symbol of his love.

Upon arriving at his office compound in Calabasas, California, Kanye West was pictured by the paparazzi with a smile on his face and his wedding ring back on. While this likely signals his own confusion as to where he stands with his wife, Kanye wearing his ring could mean that the couple is working on reconciling. Of course, it could also just mean that he forgot to slide it back on last week. Do you think this means anything?



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kanye and Kim's divorce is set to be carried out on the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After months of rumors, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last month. They were married for six years and have four children together.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This news comes following Drake's name-drop on his new song "Wants and Needs". Drake and Kanye have been at odds for the last few years, and this latest lyrical message states, "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us." Read more about that here.