Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have never been the most private of people. For basically the entirety of her adult life, Kim Kardashian has allowed the world to watch her career, relationships, and family life play out on camera on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Her husband Kanye West has made sporadic appearances on the show, also letting the world hear his inner thoughts through Twitter rants and his music.

The couple has seemingly been having a rough go at things recently, with many sources claiming that they could be looking into getting a divorce. Those reports have not been confirmed by Kim, Kanye, or any member of their immediate family. This week, it was reported that they "completely" stopped going to marriage counseling, with Kanye reportedly opting to speak with divorce lawyers in the coming days. The latest update on this unraveling story appears to involve the production of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, coming via Page Six and claiming that their relationship problems will be a core component of the last season.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

"The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021," said a reported source to the publication.

Other sources have told Page Six that Kim and Kanye are discussing settlements regarding split finances and properties. Somebody holler "we want prenup" one time on Kanye's behalf. On Kanye's side, the rapper reportedly "understands Kim’s side has to spin that she is sick of him. In reality, he’s been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while. Especially her mother, who looms large in all big decisions she makes."



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Despite that, West reportedly "seems to be enjoying the brouhaha surrounding his divorce. He is quite familiar with what the Kardashian public relations machine is capable of, and thinks it’s funny that her team is blaming his presidential run on the marriage disintegration."

The twentieth and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air later this year.

